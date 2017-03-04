Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police investigate claim

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 04, 2017

POLICE are investigating claims by a Sigatoka man that he was assaulted by officers at the Sigatoka Police Station in October last year.

Faiyaz Imtiaz Khan claimed he was taken by police from the Sigatoka Market area and accused of being in possession of marijuana.

He further claims that when officers did not find drugs on him, they locked him in a cell and assaulted him.

"I was taken in at about 11am and bashed up," he said.

"They broke my nose and I had internal injuries and when I asked to go to the hospital they refused to take me.

"My wife Daizreen came to the station at 7pm the same day and when she made a lot of noise, they took me to hospital."

Mr Khan claimed he was returned to the station after being treated at the Sigatoka Hospital and was only released the next morning when his wife showed up at the station with a Legal Aid lawyer.

"I have been running around for the past five months trying to get my medical report and trying to get justice for what was done to me.

"Because of what has happened, the people in my community do not trust me anymore.

"I don't want what happened to me to happen to anyone else."

West police media liaison officer Wame Bautolu said they were aware of Mr Khan's case and were investigating.

"However, we do not wish to make further comments on the matter."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  2. Second win for Fijiana
  3. Baber looks for speedsters
  4. Fijiana wins first match
  5. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  6. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  7. Baber drops Bituniyata
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. TFL Fijiana leads
  10. Brighter days for brothers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)