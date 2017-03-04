Police investigate claim

/ Front page / News

POLICE are investigating claims by a Sigatoka man that he was assaulted by officers at the Sigatoka Police Station in October last year.

Faiyaz Imtiaz Khan claimed he was taken by police from the Sigatoka Market area and accused of being in possession of marijuana.

He further claims that when officers did not find drugs on him, they locked him in a cell and assaulted him.

"I was taken in at about 11am and bashed up," he said.

"They broke my nose and I had internal injuries and when I asked to go to the hospital they refused to take me.

"My wife Daizreen came to the station at 7pm the same day and when she made a lot of noise, they took me to hospital."

Mr Khan claimed he was returned to the station after being treated at the Sigatoka Hospital and was only released the next morning when his wife showed up at the station with a Legal Aid lawyer.

"I have been running around for the past five months trying to get my medical report and trying to get justice for what was done to me.

"Because of what has happened, the people in my community do not trust me anymore.

"I don't want what happened to me to happen to anyone else."

West police media liaison officer Wame Bautolu said they were aware of Mr Khan's case and were investigating.

"However, we do not wish to make further comments on the matter."