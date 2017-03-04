Nauruan male convicted

/ Front page / News

KILLING in nightclubs is a big problem in Fiji, says High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo.

Justice Temo made the comment yesterday after he found a Nauruan national guilty of the death of a Tongan student outside a nightclub in Suva three years ago.

Julien Henrich, who has been convicted of one count of manslaughter for the death of Sione Tufui, will be sentenced on Monday.

In his judgment, Justice Temo overturned the unanimous not guilty opinions of the three assessors and found Henrich guilty of the charge.

"Young people need to know how to tackle situations and not to be violent," Justice Temo said.

"He was stupid not to walk away."

A manslaughter charge, he said, attracted a starting point of seven years imprisonment.

"If there's a fight he must try to convince his friends that it's not worth the seven years."

Henrich, 22, came to Fiji from Nauru in search of better education.

On June 20, 2014, he and two other Nauruan national travelled to Suva from Lautoka to watch a game in Suva.

They checked into a hotel in Suva before they left for a few drinks at the nightclub.

At 3am on June 21, a fight broke out between two groups outside the nightclub that led to the death of Mr Tufui.

Henrich has been remanded in custody to await his sentencing.

While there, Henrich stood up to dance when he felt an empty beer bottle hit the right side of his neck.

When he looked in the direction it came from, he saw two Tongan nationals, one of which was Tufui.

Henrich's friend confronted them and was also struck by another beer bottle.