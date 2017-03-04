Boy found dead

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tomasi Ratulevu (right) and his brother Semisi Danisoro point out the site where the body of deceased toddler Pita Baravilala Jr was found at Vunato mud swamps yesterday. PICTURE: REPEKA NASIKO

THE citywide search for missing two-year-old Pita Baravilala Jr came to an end yesterday when his body was found in a mangrove swamp in Vunato, Lautoka, by a man collecting firewood.

The toddler's disappearence from his grandmother's home in Sandalwood St last Sunday drew nationwide interest because of the conflicting details emanating after his disappearance.

His mother Asilika Nabunobuno had told this newspaper that the child was playing in the rain with his six-year-old uncle inside the fenced compound. The six-year-old reportedly told the family that the two-year-old jumped into a drain near the family's home.

Neighbours, who were interviewed, said they only saw the six-year-old by the roadside that day.

In an earlier interview Ms Nabunobuno said she was hopeful her son would return home alive because her four-year-old son, Joseph Esparanza Baravilala, was found a day after he went missing from their Natabua home in December 2015.

In the startling revelation, the mother of three said Joseph was found shivering and covered in muddy water outside a home in Saru, about two and half kilometres away from their Fong Place residence.

"He went missing in broad daylight," she said.

She said they spent the whole night searching

Yesterday Ms Nabunobuno was busy making funeral arrangements and was not able to speak to this newspaper.

Police spokesperson Wame Bautolu confirmed the toddler's father and namesake had identified the body.

"The last thing he did was come and ask for a cup of water.

"Not even five minutes after asking for the cup water he went missing. My aunt was with him and when my husband and I were told when we returned from work, we searched the whole night for him.

"We looked through sugar cane fields. Everywhere in Natabua. We even went past the place where he was found the next morning."

The family was having breakfast when they heard the dog barking. They looked out and saw Joseph. They dressed and fed him before taking him to the Police Station."