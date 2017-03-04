Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

192 graduate from APTC

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, March 04, 2017

MORE than 190 Fijians were awarded qualifications in 18 different programs during the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) graduation ceremony held in Suva yesterday.

College chief executive officer Denise O'Brien said the students had made sacrifices to undertake studies at APTC.

"We know that for many you needed to leave your place of work, your family and community for a period of time in order to undertake your studies," he said.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate advised the graduates to use the skills and knowledge they had gained from their training to contribute towards their workplaces and their communities.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey said the graduates, as Fiji's next generation of leaders, were destined to make a difference in the country's development.

There were 192 graduands with 79 women being awarded qualifications during the graduation. So far, 1265 Fijian women have an Australian qualification through APTC.

The largest group that graduated at this year's ceremony was in the Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, with 24 students.

Most of the graduating students come from across Fiji and have studied at APTC campuses in Fiji, PNG, Samoa and Vanuatu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  2. Second win for Fijiana
  3. Baber looks for speedsters
  4. Fijiana wins first match
  5. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  6. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  7. Baber drops Bituniyata
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. TFL Fijiana leads
  10. Brighter days for brothers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)