192 graduate from APTC

+ Enlarge this image Tikosaya Vereledua (closest to camera) with fellow graduates during the APTC graduation at the USP ICT Centre in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

MORE than 190 Fijians were awarded qualifications in 18 different programs during the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) graduation ceremony held in Suva yesterday.

College chief executive officer Denise O'Brien said the students had made sacrifices to undertake studies at APTC.

"We know that for many you needed to leave your place of work, your family and community for a period of time in order to undertake your studies," he said.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate advised the graduates to use the skills and knowledge they had gained from their training to contribute towards their workplaces and their communities.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey said the graduates, as Fiji's next generation of leaders, were destined to make a difference in the country's development.

There were 192 graduands with 79 women being awarded qualifications during the graduation. So far, 1265 Fijian women have an Australian qualification through APTC.

The largest group that graduated at this year's ceremony was in the Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, with 24 students.

Most of the graduating students come from across Fiji and have studied at APTC campuses in Fiji, PNG, Samoa and Vanuatu.