Experts dispose of asbestos at Nadi airport

OVERSEAS experts were engaged to handle and dispose of asbestos when it was found in the old arrivals concourse at the Nadi International Airport

This was revealed by Stewart Lovelock, Hawkins Construction contracts manager and overall head of the Nadi International Airport upgrade project.

Mr Lovelock said the recruitment of experts also allowed locals to be trained in the safe handling of asbestos.

"One of the significant finds was the asbestos in the arrivals area which is one of the oldest parts of the building," he said.

Mr Lovelock added the asbestos discovery also provided workers with a huge challenge.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that once was used for everything from fire-proof vests to home and commercial construction. It was woven into fabric, and mixed with cement.

However, it is proven to be highly toxic and is a known cause of mesothelioma cancer and is banned in more than 50 countries.