Supply drops as prices rise

MARKET vendors in Sigatoka are facing the brunt of the inclement weather as supply of vegetables has plummeted.

Sigatoka Market Vendors Association secretary Daven Singh said the prices of vegetables had increased after the flooding last month.

"Things are getting more expensive and supply is really low at the moment," he said.

"Market vendors are not coming to work and when they do, it is only three to four times a week."

The municipal market caters for 189 permanent vendors with casual vendors coming in to sell mainly on weekends.

"We don't get much produce from the valley and we anticipate that things will normalise in about two months. This will only happen if the weather is favourable."

A bundle of bean is being sold for $5 while, bora costs $4.

English cabbage costs about $8 while tomatoes and yaqona is sold for $10 and $90 per kilogram.