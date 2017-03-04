Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Saturday 4 March

NGO focuses on clean-up program

Shayal Devi
Saturday, March 04, 2017

NGO Soroptimist International's Ba branch is focusing on reaching out to the community in its annual Saturday of Service program today.

Branch project co-ordinator Dr Maria Doton said the event was a way for branch members to do something positive for the community.

"Tomorrow (today) we will be going gardening and cleaning up at the women's development centre in Ba," she said.

"After the clean-up process, we will conduct a health awareness session in the afternoon for women at the centre."

Dr Doton said they had enlisted the services of medical personnel to speak on topics of women's health — including breast and cervical cancer, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and eye diseases.

"Another project our branch is presently involved with is the rebuilding of homes after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"This includes areas in Navala and Balevuto."

She said the organisation also funded the training programs organised for rural women.

"We have four trainers on hand to teach these women about sewing and handicrafts and this is one way they can go on to make a living," Dr Doton said.








