Low milk prices

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, March 04, 2017

DAIRY farmers in Vatukoula are facing a tough life as they struggle with low milk prices and high production costs.

At Koro Naba Dua, 24 dairy farmers called for an increase in the sale price because they were struggling to break even.

Two farmers have already given up and sold their livestock.

The farmers from Koro Naba Dua supply the Southern Cross Foods Ltd chilling factory in Ba on a daily basis.

According to the farmers, the company paid an average of 80cents per litre.

Farmer Umesh Kant said the sale price should be increased to $1.

"The money we make goes to our expenses for cow feed, maintenance and our families," he said.

"We don't have enough left to invest in our farm."

Advisory councillor and dairy farmer Hirdesh Nand said the two who quit could not sustain the farms.

He said the farmers were also not compensated for the byproducts produced from the raw milk.

"They are a dairy factory and we all know they are making byproducts such as yoghurt, powdered milk and dairy sweets.

"Why are we not being paid too for that?"

Questions sent to Southern Cross Ltd and the Ministry of Agriculture, more than a week ago, remained unanswered.

One of the country's largest buyers of raw milk, Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Ltd (FCDCL), agrees that farmers deserved an increase in the milk price.

FCDCL chief executive officer Sachida Nand said the cost of producing a litre of milk was very high.

"Supplementary feed prices are increasing, it has never gone down. The labour cost has increased and the minimum wage rate has increased," he said.

He said the existing payment structure was not enough for a dairy farmer to maintain a healthy living or invest in the business.

"What we want is a net earnings for the farmer to be a dollar. Production cost is 90cents and there's 10cents per litre which he earns and he can invest on the farm."








