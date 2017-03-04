Dairy farmers struggle to survive

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmer Hirdesh Nand shows the rejected milk. Mr Nand says this adds to the struggle their are already facing from low milk price.Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ALREADY struggling to hold on to their business because of low prices, dairy farmers in Vatukoula say milk rejected by the buyer just adds to their financial woes.

Dairy farmer Hirdesh Nand said he had 100 litres of raw milk returned.

"We only find out the next day when they return the can with our milk still in it," he said.

"They (buyer) don't call us the same day to inform us that our milk has been rejected. If there is something wrong with how I'm managing the animals or production of the milk, they need to tell me, so I can do something about it.

"There is no feedback about what is wrong with the milk."

Another farmer Chandrika Kumar, said he had about 30 litres of his supply rejected.

"We have no way of telling if it's the milk or if it's the animal," he said.

"They just return it."

Questions sent to the buyer and the Ministry of Agriculture, more than a week ago, remain unanswered.

Fiji Cooperation Dairy Company Ltd CEO Sachida Nand said on site testing of the raw milk was possible if the buyer had a chilling truck.

"Tests can be done on site provided you have a very efficient collection system," he said.

"One of the activities that we rolled out last year was a chilling truck.

"The truck has a chilling facility on it rather than taking it to a chilling station where there is a cooler and a compressor. "