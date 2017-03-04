Misuse of children's allowance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa replies to a question during a panel discussion at the North Children's Symposium yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

PARENTS abusing the care and protection allowance for their children need to be reported to the Ministry of Social Welfare so that the allowance could be reviewed.

Responding to concerns from members of the public during the North Children's Symposium, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the allowance was meant for children only.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said most of the time they were not aware of parents' misusing the allowance.

Therefore she had called on members of the public who were aware of such incidents to report them to their nearest office so that the allowance could be reviewed. Mrs Vuniwaqa heard during a panel discussion that parents continued to abuse the allowance by spending the money on themselves.

Former schoolteacher Peniana Maikali informed Mrs Vuniwaqa that she was aware of parents who abused the allowance while their children suffered.

Ms Maikali said iTaukei single mothers were fond of spending the money on buying their clothes and grooming themselves. She said this was happening despite the fact that children were hungry and did not have access to things that the allowance should have catered for.

She asked Mrs Vuniwaqa if her ministry could look at a way to review single parents receiving such allowances adding that it was unfair on the children who the allowances were meant for.

Ms Maikali said the ministry needed to have a review mechanism to stop the abuse of such allowances by irresponsible parents.