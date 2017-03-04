Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Saturday 4 March

Brighter days for brothers

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, March 04, 2017

BROTHERS Arvind and Navin Naidu will be able to spend some quality time together out in town after a good Samaritan delivered a wheelchair to their Nailawa home in Labasa yesterday.

The gift came from a man in Ba who had read of their plight in this newspaper on Thursday.

This newspaper published 50-year-old Arvind Naidu's wish for a wheelchair for his sick brother Navin Naidu, 28, so he could get a chance to get out of the house.

His brother, who suffers from ischemic stroke, has been stuck in the house for five years.

Both brothers say they were married before but were abandoned by their wives.

Their sister, who lives in Vunivau, cooks their meals and delivers the food to the pair every day.

A grateful Navin said he thought he would never get out of the house again.

"I have been stuck in this house for so long and I thought that I would never get the chance to breathe fresh air from outside again," he said.

"I thank The Fiji Times for their marvellous work and may their company continue to give help to people like me through their articles."








