Tough advice for burdened grandparents

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, March 04, 2017

GRANDPARENTS should report parents who abandon their children in their care especially instances where they become financial burdens.

Responding to questions raised during the North Children's Symposium, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said grandparents needed to do this to their children if they loved them.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the ministry had noted an increase in the number of parents abandoning their children with grandparents.

"Grandparents do not have any means to look after the children so they end up coming to us for social benefit and again this reflects on parental responsibility," she said.

"I don't agree with parents leaving children with their grandparents but then again, there are parents who leave their children with grandparents and they fully support the upbringing of the child. I am speaking about those who leave children and forget about everything because that is wrong. Parents, talk to your children about their responsibilities as parents."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the ministry's policy was that they would allow protection allowance for children for a number of months.

"This is to allow for the grandparent to apply for child maintenance. As grandparents and parents, report your children and take them to court if you really love them because the responsibility of their children is wholly theirs," she said.

Meanwhile, FENC Fiji worker, Sione Natua, informed Mrs Vuniwaqa that there were grandparents seeking assistance from the non-governmental organisation because they could not afford to properly care for their grandchildren.








