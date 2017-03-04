PM: Elections the best survey

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Taveuni to open the new fire station yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes next year's general election will determine and prove the results of public surveys that already favour his party — FijiFirst.

In ending his eight-day tour of the North on Taveuni yesterday, Mr Bainimarama only smiled when asked about his views of the survey.

Preferring not to directly comment on the survey that showed high chances his party would win the election if held tomorrow, Mr Bainimarama said his best survey would come at the general election.

"The only survey I depend on is the results of the general election next year," he said.

Asked whether he was confident of a win, Mr Bainimarama said: "You already told me I'd win."

Recent Tebutt-Times survey revealed that Mr Bainimarama was highly favoured to win the general election over other political party leaders.

The survey also revealed that at the time FijiFirst party was the preferred party to win if the elections were to be held the next day.

Mr Bainimarama thanked his Government team for doing a good job in attending to rural challenges.

He said visiting rural areas was a priority for him so he could hear about challenging issues from the communities.

In this Northern tour, he said the presence of department heads helped them attend to a lot of issues with assurance of fixing the problems