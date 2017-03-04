Roko Tupou joins proposed party

/ Front page / News

THE proposed political party HOPE yesterday unveiled former National Federation Party president Roko Tupou Draunidalo as their leader.

The announcement was made by proposed HOPE senior executives and former members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Peter Waqavonovono and Mick Beddoes.

Mr Waqavonovono said the organising group was thrilled with Roko Tupou's acceptance of the leadership role and that she would take charge of the registration process.

He said once the proposed party was established and registered, Roko Tupou would be at the head of a dynamic, progressive and optimistic professionals who will take the lead to usher in the change that the people of Fiji seek.

In a statement, the proposed HOPE party said Roko Tupou was taking charge of a team that already owned a distinguished record of activism and advocacy for human rights, rule of law, multiculturalism, equality, fairness, justice and compassion for all, even those they did not agree with.

"In most cases members of the team have paid and continue to pay a heavy personal price for standing up for their beliefs and continue to push back against the oppression and injustice that has prevailed in Fiji," the proposed party said.

Mick Beddoes said there were supporters of other political parties willing to join the proposed party.

Mr Beddoes claimed there were other law-abiding citizens who believed the time for suppression of freedom, human rights abuse and disunity was long overdue, and were also willing to join the proposed party.

"What we will do with our proposed party is give them (members of the public) hope," he said.