FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Saturday, March 04, 2017

Beachcomber received this from a regular contributor.

Little Mikey and his family were having Sunday dinner at his grandmother's house.

Everyone was seated around the table as the food was being served.

When Little Mikey received his plate, he started eating right away.

"Mikey! Please wait until we say our prayer," said his mother.

"I don't need to," the boy replied.

"Of course, you do," his mother insisted through gritted teeth. "We always say a prayer before eating at our house."

"That's at our house," Mikey explained.

"But this is Grandma's house and she knows how to cook."








