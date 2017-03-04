Ministry notes rise in dengue

/ Front page / News

THE number of dengue cases in the country continues to rise with 12 new cases registered since the announcement of 143 cases last week.

There are now 155 confirmed cases, 91 of which are in the Western Division.

National adviser communicable diseases Dr Mike Kama said the Central and Northern divisions had 32 cases each.

"All in all one can say the dengue numbers are rising and the ministry is quite concerned about it," Dr Kama said.

"In terms of the distribution by age category, usually the 20 to 40 years age group are affected and it is no different this year.

"This is the dengue season and particularly when the dengue trends are increasing significantly.

"The ministry is trying to raise public awareness on the preventative measures so we can control the numbers."

Dr Kama says families and communities are urged to take heed of the precautionary measures provided by the ministry and present themselves to a hospital if they showed signs of dengue fever.

"The symptoms of dengue fever include joint pain, fever, pain in the eyes, severe back pain, muscle pain, vomiting and nausea. The more severe symptoms are bleeding manifestations which include gum bleeding, tenderness in the stomach, pain in the abdomen and vomiting," he said.

"People are advised to present themselves to their nearest health facilities so that medical assessment and treatment can be provided. Fundamentally there is no definitive cure for dengue.

"If families have symptoms of dengue they should present themselves to the hospital to receive more advance care required."

Families have also been urged to take proactive measures and ensure compounds and surroundings are kept clean.