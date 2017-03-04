Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Airports Fiji Ltd executive chairman Faiz Khan, left, and Hawkins Construction contracts manager Stewart Lovelock stand inside the new arrivals Immigration concourse, overlooking the brand new departures drop-off area which was opened on Thursday. Picture

WORKING on three 70-year-old buildings that had no master plan and were constructed by different companies presented huge challenges, says Airports Fiji Ltd executive chairman Faiz Khan.

Mr Khan said as a result, the Nadi International Airport Upgrade Project incurred 970 variations.

These changes caused a budget increase from $105m to $130m to date.

"We expect the variations to be around 1000 when the project is completed later this month and the total cost of the project to be around the $131m mark," said Mr Khan.

When we set a budget of $105m, we had deliberately only put $4m in contingency budget.

"But we knew that the $4m was never going to be enough for a project of this size and magnitude.

"However, at that point in time, we were not in a position to estimate what the true extent of costs would be.

"So the budget was always a live budget and that was discussed at our board meetings."

Mr Khan said there were numerous issues uncovered during the construction, including structural integrity, services issues and different floor and ceiling levels.

"When we opened a wall or ceiling and discovered a beam had lost its structural integrity, we didn't say we can't fix it because we did not budget for it.

"We did what we had to do to ensure the airport was structurally sound and able to cope with future developments."

Mr Khan said a register noted each variance that occurred and also showed how or why the variance was required and all the correspondence between the contractor and quantity surveyor.