Deaths of newborns raise alarm

AUTHORITIES at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's pediatrics unit became suspicious about the presence of the acinetobacter baumannii bacteria after the recent deaths of newborns in their care.

The hospital was forced to close its Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and divert all outpatient services to nearby health centres this week after the bacterial infection outbreak was detected.

One baby infected with the bacteria within 24 hours of being born now remains in critical condition and cannot breathe unassisted, hospital authorities confirmed.

However, CWM Hospital acting medical superintendent Dr James Fong said CWM Hospital was able to contain the outbreak and had seen positive signs indicating the bacteria was clear from some parts of the NICU.

"I can tell you that we have sick people who were already sick before they came to us whether or not the deaths is related to the outbreak is not something we can work out," Dr Fong said.

"All we know is they were already sick when they came to us."

However, he confirmed tests began after the deaths occurred and emergency preventative measures were activated once two cases of the bacterial infection were confirmed one after another.

Dr Fong confirmed that 11 newborns at the NICU were suspected of contracting the bacteria and underwent screening protocols, which confirmed 6 were infected.

Dr Fong said the hospital took immediate control measures to prevent the spread of the bacteria to the rest of CWMH.

On Monday, February 27, the hospital diverted outpatients to nearby health centres and moved patients out of the NICU into the bottom floor emergency room while sterilisation took place in the intensive care units.

"We haven't had any new infections and we have now started to take in admissions from the labour ward into the NICU," Dr Fong said.