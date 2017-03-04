Baber looks for speedsters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Fiji 7s team pose with Fiji fans at the Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex in Las Vegas yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

VODAFONE Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber is on the lookout for at least two or three speedsters to join the squad. While recognising speedsters Joeli Lutumailagi, Osea Kolinisau and Samisoni Viriviri, Baber said he was on the lookout for more speedsters.

"Joe (Lutumailagi) has stepped up, and what he's done recently he is quite sensational, Laba (Nacanieli Labalaba) was as well, he has developed and we want to keep moving in that direction," Baber said.

"You always want three to four players who are fast in the team.

"The South Africans are very fast but you will find that they are not massively faster than us. But they play the game and they play to their strength, that's what they do.

"Players like Samisoni, Joe and Oscar are quick.

"But there'd always for two to three more speedsters that you can get in and I'm always, looking for them in Fiji."