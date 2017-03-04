Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Saturday 4 March

Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance

By Elenoa Baselala in Las Vegas, Nevada
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 9:16AM TFL Fijiana coach Iliesa Tanivula was satisfied with his side's winning performance against Ireland.

However, he said the team needs to improve its performance against USA, which earlier lost 21-24 to Ireland.

Fiji has won both its two matches in Pool B of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series Las Vegas competition at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

It defeated Spain 21-19 and had a much improved game against Ireland winning 31-5.

Tanivula said the side seem to have woken up after a slow start against Ireland.

While the score margin could have been bigger as two tries went begging due to mispasses, Tanivula said the side improved greatly at the breakdown, with their defense and set pieces.

"Spain and Ireland are usually very physical and strong in their defense. Overall, the Fijiana played well," he said.

USA is expected to play their next game to the wire as it needs to win to remain in the main playoffs.








