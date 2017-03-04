Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Saturday 4 March

Second win for Fijiana

By Elenoa Baselala in Las Vegas, Nevada
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 7:50AM OUR national women's sevens rugby side has won their second match against Ireland in Pool B of the HSBC USA 7s competition at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

Fiji won 31-5 with five tries to Ireland's sole try from Stacey Flood.

Captain Ana Maria Roqica scored two tries while Miriama Naiobasali, Raijieli Daveua and Tima Ravisa.

Earlier this morning, Fiji narrowly defeated Spain 21-19.

The side's third and final match is against the USA at 9.47 am Fiji time.

USA, runners up from the Sydney 7s, earlier lost 24-21 to Ireland.

Fiji: Priscilla Siata, Rusila Nagasau, Miriama Naiobasili, Raijieli Daveua, Tima Ravisa, Ana Maria Roqica (c); (subsitutes) Merewai Cumu, Asinate Savu, Ana Maria Naimasi, Talica Vodo,Aloesi Nakoci.

Ireland: Katie Fitzhenry, Megan Williams, Ashleigh Baxter, Stacey Flood, Amee Leigh Crowe, Lucy Mulhall(c), Alison Miller; (subsitutes) Hannah Tyrrell, Sene Naoupu, Claire Keohane, Audrey O'Flynn, Susan Vaughan.








