Second win for Fijiana

+ Enlarge this image Fijiana's Miriama Naiobasali rushing to the tryline during their match against Ireland. Fiji defeated Ireland 31-5 during their pool match at the Las Vegas 7s at the Sam Boyd Stadium. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 7:50AM OUR national women's sevens rugby side has won their second match against Ireland in Pool B of the HSBC USA 7s competition at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

Fiji won 31-5 with five tries to Ireland's sole try from Stacey Flood.

Captain Ana Maria Roqica scored two tries while Miriama Naiobasali, Raijieli Daveua and Tima Ravisa.

Earlier this morning, Fiji narrowly defeated Spain 21-19.

The side's third and final match is against the USA at 9.47 am Fiji time.

USA, runners up from the Sydney 7s, earlier lost 24-21 to Ireland.

Fiji: Priscilla Siata, Rusila Nagasau, Miriama Naiobasili, Raijieli Daveua, Tima Ravisa, Ana Maria Roqica (c); (subsitutes) Merewai Cumu, Asinate Savu, Ana Maria Naimasi, Talica Vodo,Aloesi Nakoci.

Ireland: Katie Fitzhenry, Megan Williams, Ashleigh Baxter, Stacey Flood, Amee Leigh Crowe, Lucy Mulhall(c), Alison Miller; (subsitutes) Hannah Tyrrell, Sene Naoupu, Claire Keohane, Audrey O'Flynn, Susan Vaughan.