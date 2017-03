/ Front page / News

By Elenoa Baselala in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 7:33AM TFL Fijiana side is leading Ireland 12-0 at half time of the HSBC USA 7s women's competition.

Miriama Naiobasili scored Fiji's first try at Sam Boyd Stadium, which was converted by Lavenia Tinai.

Captain Ana Maria Roqica scored the second try.

The try was not converted.