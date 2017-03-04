Fijiana wins first match

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:12AM TFL FIJIANA coach Iliesa Tanivula will maintain his starting line up in the team's next match against Ireland at the HSBC World Sevens Series USA 7s women?s competition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fijiana side had a close win over Spain 21-19 in their first match earlier this morning Las Vegas time at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

The two sides scored three tries each but perfect kicking by Fiji's Lavenia Tinai converting all tries made the difference.

Spain's Patricia Garcia was only able to convert two tries for her side.

Fiji's tries came from captain Ana Maria Roqica, Raijieli Daveua and Miriama Naiobasali.

Tanivula said the side had a slow start but the experience of his senior players made the difference in the end for the side.

He added that the early morning start, with the girls waking up at 5am may have had an impact on the players.

The Fijiana side will play Ireland at 7.24am Fiji time and 9.47am against the USA.

The men's side will kick off their competition at 12.09pm Fiji time against Japan.

While the Sam Boyd stadium is still largely empty, Fijian fans are already here.

The Veilawa family flew in from United Kingdom for the tournament for the tournament. They were also at the Dubai tournament last year and at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as well.

Fiji lineup: (Starting) Raijieli Daveua, Pricilla Siata, Rusila Nagasau, Lavenia Tinai, Ana Maria Roqica, Miriama Naiobasili, Tima Ravisa. (Substitutes) Merewai Cumu, Asinate Savu, Ana Maria Naimasi, Talica Vodo, Aloesi Nakoci.

Stay with Fiji Times Online for updates from Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.