Update: 7:56PM THE Hilton Special School will now see happier children as there will be an upgrade to the school properties.

Some facilities of the school such as the roof, sewerage system, and fences had deteriorated during the past years.

The Japanese Embassy today donated FJ$95,207 for improvement works at the school.

The Hilton Special School will conduct maintenance works to their Hilton Special School, The Hilton Hostel and The Hilton Early Intervention Centre.