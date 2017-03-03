Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Friday 3 March

Better blood for North

FARIA BEGUM
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 7:55PM THE Northern Division should now have more convenient blood drives since the Fiji National Blood and Ambulances Services has confirmed the purchase of a new blood donor bus.

This was confirmed today when the Fiji National Blood and Ambulance Services signed a grant contract with The Japanese Embassy for the funding of a new blood donor bus.

Josefa Bolaqace the National Manager for the Fiji National Blood and Ambulance services acknowledged the Japanese Embassy as this will boost the blood dives in the northern division.

The Eastern, Western and Northern divisions will all now have a separate Blood Donor bus.








