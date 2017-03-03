Better blood for North

Update: 7:55PM THE Northern Division should now have more convenient blood drives since the Fiji National Blood and Ambulances Services has confirmed the purchase of a new blood donor bus.
This was
confirmed today when the Fiji National Blood and Ambulance Services signed a
grant contract with The Japanese Embassy for the funding of a new blood donor
bus.
Josefa
Bolaqace the National Manager for the Fiji National Blood and Ambulance
services acknowledged the Japanese Embassy as this will boost the blood dives
in the northern division.
The
Eastern, Western and Northern divisions will all now have a separate Blood
Donor bus.