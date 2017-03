/ Front page / News

Update: 7:54PM A SECURITY officer who allegedly raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl at Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour last year has been further remanded in custody.

Josua Colanaudolu is facing 24 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder. He appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

The adjournment is to give the State time to file their voire dire disclosures.

Mr Colanaudolu will reappear in court on March 17.