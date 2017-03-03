New roaming passport for Digicel

Update: 7:54PM ALL Digicel customers can now opt into a Roaming Passport before or after arrival into any of the popular destinations mentioned by the company for just $15 per day.
Digicel
Fiji CEO Darren McLean made the statement today and said: �We are delighted to
add five more popular destinations to the Roaming footprint including the
United Kingdom and the United States�.
Mr McLean
said since launching the roaming passport plans in August last year the
number of destinations have increased from seven to twelve.
Mr McLean
said there was a significant traffic increase in the number of customers
roaming with Digicel. .
Digicel had
launched its Roaming Passport last with the service offering 100 minutes of
calling, 100 text messages and 100Mb of data to Postpaid customers roaming in
Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Nauru.