New roaming passport for Digicel

MONIKA SINGH
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 7:54PM ALL Digicel customers can now opt into a Roaming Passport before or after arrival into any of the popular destinations mentioned by the company for just $15 per day.

Digicel Fiji CEO Darren McLean made the statement today and said: �We are delighted to add five more popular destinations to the Roaming footprint including the United Kingdom and the United States�. 

Mr McLean said since launching the roaming passport plans in  August last year the number of destinations have increased from seven to twelve.

Mr McLean said there was a significant traffic increase in the number of customers roaming with Digicel. .

Digicel had launched its Roaming Passport last with the service offering 100 minutes of calling, 100 text messages and 100Mb of data to Postpaid customers roaming in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Nauru.  








