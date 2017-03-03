Judge overturns not guilty plea, convicts Nauru national

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:29PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo overturned the unanimous not guilty opinions of three assessors and found Nauruan national, Julien Henrich guilty of causing the death of Tongan student, Sione Tufui in the early hours of June 21, 2014.

The incident happened outside Dragons Nightclub in Suva.

Henrich was standing trial before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva this week.

After an hour of deliberation, the three assessors returned with a not guilty opinion of one count of manslaughter for Henrich.

In his judgment, Justice Temo said assessors were there to assist the Judge but the sole decision of the conviction of the accused lied with the Trial Judge.

Henrich has been remanded in custody.

He will be sentenced next Monday.