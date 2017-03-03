Judge overturns not guilty plea, convicts Nauru national

Update: 7:29PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo overturned the unanimous not guilty opinions of three assessors and found Nauruan national, Julien Henrich guilty of causing the death of Tongan student, Sione Tufui in the early hours of June 21, 2014.
The
incident happened outside Dragons Nightclub in Suva.
Henrich was
standing trial before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva this week.
After an
hour of deliberation, the three assessors returned with a not guilty opinion of
one count of manslaughter for Henrich.
In his
judgment, Justice Temo said assessors were there to assist the Judge but the
sole decision of the conviction of the accused lied with the Trial Judge.
Henrich has
been remanded in custody.
He will be
sentenced next Monday.