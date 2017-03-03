New facilities for agriculture marketing

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:26PM IN A bid to boost the agricultural industry, specifically in terms of its ability to find and develop markets, a new office and boat was today commissioned for the Agriculture Marketing Authority (AMA) in Nausori.

Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu today officiated at the opening of the office and launching of a boat for the AMA.

While commissioning the facilities, Mr Seruiratu said government had supported the initiative to help the AMA remain competitive and relevant.

He said the boat and office would take the organisation closed to rural farming communities and also help it respond to the changing needs of market and clients.

According to a statement from the governments information arm, Mr Seruiratu said the new facilities would �translate into better cohesion, coordination and efficiency in the organisation�s operations. �

�The Agriculture sector over the last few years has seen some real growth. In the agro processing sub-sector particularly there have been some very interesting developments that Government wants to be further exploited, in order for the sector to achieve full potential.�