Ministry issues dengue prevention warning

Update: 7:26PM GOVERNMENT will relaunch the "Fight the Bite Campaign"in the coming weeks in a preventative measure to address the increasing incidences of Dengue Fever.

As recent hospital statistics showed 155 reported cases of the vector borne disease, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services said it would strengthening public awareness on preventative measures of dengue fever.

According to a statement from the governments information arm, the health ministry's communicable diseases adviser, Dr Mike Kama said families and communities needed to take heed of precautionary measures provided.

"The symptoms of dengue fever includes joint pain, fever, pain in the eyes, severe back pain, muscle pain, vomiting and nausea. The more severe symptoms are bleeding manifestations, which include gum bleeding, tenderness in the stomach, pain in the abdomen and vomiting. People are advised to present themselves to their nearest health facilities so that medical assessment and treatment can be provided. Fundamentally, there is no definitive cure for dengue and if families have symptoms of dengue, they should present themselves to the hospital to receive more advance care required," Dr Kama explained.

"In order for us to control the transmission cycle, we need to control mosquitoes. When the ministry sees an increase in the density of mosquitoes, we conduct spraying in the cities and towns, to destroy mosquito breeding places."

"We need to reduce the sources through which mosquitoes turn to breed, this can be within our environment surroundings and homes. Mosquitoes prefer stagnant water to lay eggs in places such as plastic containers, tyres, flower vase, pot plants, drains and gutters."