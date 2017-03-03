Ministry issues dengue prevention warning

Update: 7:26PM GOVERNMENT will relaunch the "Fight the Bite Campaign"in the coming weeks in a preventative measure to address the increasing incidences of Dengue Fever.
As recent hospital statistics showed 155 reported cases of
the vector borne disease, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services said it
would strengthening public awareness on preventative measures of dengue fever.
According to a
statement from the governments information arm, the health ministry's communicable
diseases adviser, Dr Mike Kama said families and communities needed to take
heed of precautionary measures provided.
"The symptoms of dengue fever includes joint pain, fever,
pain in the eyes, severe back pain, muscle pain, vomiting and nausea. The more
severe symptoms are bleeding manifestations, which include gum bleeding,
tenderness in the stomach, pain in the abdomen and vomiting. People are advised
to present themselves to their nearest health facilities so that medical
assessment and treatment can be provided. Fundamentally, there is no definitive
cure for dengue and if families have symptoms of dengue, they should present
themselves to the hospital to receive more advance care required," Dr Kama
explained.
"In order for us to control the transmission cycle, we need
to control mosquitoes. When the ministry sees an increase in the density of
mosquitoes, we conduct spraying in the cities and towns, to destroy mosquito
breeding places."
"We need to reduce the sources through which mosquitoes turn to
breed, this can be within our environment surroundings and homes. Mosquitoes
prefer stagnant water to lay eggs in places such as plastic containers, tyres,
flower vase, pot plants, drains and gutters."