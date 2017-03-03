Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Friday 3 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry issues dengue prevention warning

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 7:26PM GOVERNMENT will relaunch the "Fight the Bite Campaign"in the coming weeks in a preventative measure to address the increasing incidences of Dengue Fever.

As recent hospital statistics showed 155 reported cases of the vector borne disease, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services said it would strengthening public awareness on preventative measures of dengue fever.

 According to a statement from the governments information arm, the health ministry's communicable diseases adviser, Dr Mike Kama said families and communities needed to take heed of precautionary measures provided.

"The symptoms of dengue fever includes joint pain, fever, pain in the eyes, severe back pain, muscle pain, vomiting and nausea. The more severe symptoms are bleeding manifestations, which include gum bleeding, tenderness in the stomach, pain in the abdomen and vomiting. People are advised to present themselves to their nearest health facilities so that medical assessment and treatment can be provided. Fundamentally, there is no definitive cure for dengue and if families have symptoms of dengue, they should present themselves to the hospital to receive more advance care required," Dr Kama explained.

"In order for us to control the transmission cycle, we need to control mosquitoes. When the ministry sees an increase in the density of mosquitoes, we conduct spraying in the cities and towns, to destroy mosquito breeding places."

"We need to reduce the sources through which mosquitoes turn to breed, this can be within our environment surroundings and homes. Mosquitoes prefer stagnant water to lay eggs in places such as plastic containers, tyres, flower vase, pot plants, drains and gutters."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato
  2. Outbreak scare
  3. PM: No shortcuts
  4. We have the mix
  5. $130m airport upgrade nears end
  6. Plans to grow new private hospital
  7. Fund is for 'generations within 99-year lease'
  8. HPV vaccine 'is safe'
  9. Challenge for FSC
  10. $150k facelift for school

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  9. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  10. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)