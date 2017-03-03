/ Front page / News

Update: 7:25PM FAMILY is the foundation of child protection but the role of the unit has shifted in recent times.

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa made the statement today in Labasa while opening the �Children�s Symposium�, a build-up event to the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (PCAN) Day scheduled for November 19.

According to a statement from the governments information arm, Ms Vuniwaqa said the main aim of the event was to create awareness on child abuse and neglect as well as the need to prevent it.

Ms Vuniwaqa reminded participants of the important role families played towards the protection of children.