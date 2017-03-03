Tikina workers get praise

Update: 7:24PM Turners and Growers Limited have praised Fijian seasonal workers from Tikina Dawasamu, Tailevu and Burewai, Ra for their good performance and contribution to the success of the company.
This was highlighted to the Minister for Employment,
Productivity and Industrial Relations Hon. Jone Usamate by Tuners and Growers
Limited Manager, Kristen Nash during a week-long tour in New Zealand last week.
�The Fijian seasonal workers bring energy to work each day
and are ready for the work challenge with a positive attitude,� Ms Nash said.
�The Orchard Fijian Workers also took part in a local rugby
competition here in New Zealand and won the tournament by defeating the
unbeatable Samoan team who has been continuously winning the tournament in the
previous years.�
Ms Nash further added that they are also appreciative of the
Fijian Government specifically the Ministry of Employment officials for their
efficiency in the processing of applications for seasonal workers to work in
New Zealand.