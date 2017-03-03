Raralevu road earmarked for sealing

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:47PM INCREASING traffic on Mara Road which runs through Raralevu village outside Nausori has necessitated the need to tarseal the road.

Fiji Roads Authority general manager for network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said the road which leads to the new Bau Tikina Road �now operates as the main highway for travellers on the Kings Road.�

The FRA warns motorists who use this portion of road regularly to drive with extreme caution abd be aware of the construction machinery and equipment which will be used during the road works.

�Major road rehabilitation work will be carried out to improve Mara Road through Raralevu Village that will improve the level of safety and cope with an increasing traffic volume,� Mr Goes said.