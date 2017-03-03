Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Friday 3 March

Athletics happy with Oceania meet build up

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 6:41PM THE Athletics Fiji is happy with their weekly athletics competition.

The Athletics Fiji chief development officer Joe Rodan Junior said they were preparing towards the2017 Oceania Athletics Championship which will be held in Fiji.

Rodan said they were waiting for the opening of the Lautoka�s Prince Charles Park and they might shift the event there for a little change in the atmosphere for the athletes.

The Shop N Save sponsored Athletics Fiji weekly competition will be held at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow. 

 

Program

9.00 am- Under 18: 5000 metres Open men/ women, 9.30am- 100 metres U14, U16, U18, Open men and women, Triple Jump U14, U16, U18 Open men/ women, High Jump U14, U16, U18 Open men/ women, Discus for U16, U18, Open men/ women, 10am: 50metres- U6, U8 , U10, U12 Boys and girls, 10.15am- 400metres U14, U16, U18, Open men/ women, 10.45am 75 metres U8, U10, U12 Boys and girls, 11am 200m- U14, U16, U18, Open men/ women, 11.30am 4x100m relays








