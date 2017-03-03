Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Friday 3 March

Pacific participants briefed on business

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 6:29PM Government officials and private sector representatives from 13 Pacific countries were briefed on the importance of creating a conducive environment for setting up businesses in the region during a Pacific Business Registries workshop in Sydney earlier this week.

ADB's senior private sector development officer Liliana Warid said: "We all know it's important to have a robust and vibrant private sector in order to have long- term economic growth."

Ms Warid said the work carried out by ADB in modernising business laws in the Pacific had addressed some of the barriers to businesses.

"Why is it so hard to set up business in the Pacific? ADB has done a lot of work over the past 10 years to understand some of these reasons. Our team works to create an enabling business environment - an environment that is conducive to setting up business," she told participants. 








