Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Friday 3 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Use your qualifications to benefit community

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 6:29PM USE the skills and knowledge you have gained from your training to contribute towards your workplace and in your communities.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate gave that message to the 192 students who graduated from the Australia Pacific Technical College today.

�You have received training specifically designed to meet the needs of various industries from a quality organization,� he said.

The students completed studies in 18 specialised programs and were honoured at a ceremony which took place at the University of the South Pacific AusAid Lecture Theatre.

A total of 79 women were awarded qualifications during the graduation. To date, around 1265 Fijian women have an Australian qualification through APTC.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato
  2. Outbreak scare
  3. PM: No shortcuts
  4. We have the mix
  5. $130m airport upgrade nears end
  6. Plans to grow new private hospital
  7. Fund is for 'generations within 99-year lease'
  8. HPV vaccine 'is safe'
  9. Challenge for FSC
  10. $150k facelift for school

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  9. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  10. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)