Use your qualifications to benefit community

USE the skills and knowledge you have gained from your training to contribute towards your workplace and in your communities.
Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial
Relations, Jone Usamate gave that message to the 192 students who graduated
from the Australia Pacific Technical College today.
�You have received training specifically designed to meet
the needs of various industries from a quality organization,� he said.
The students completed studies in 18 specialised programs
and were honoured at a ceremony which took place at the University of the South
Pacific AusAid Lecture Theatre.
A total of 79 women were awarded qualifications during the
graduation. To date, around 1265 Fijian women have an Australian qualification
through APTC.