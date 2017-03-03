Use your qualifications to benefit community

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM USE the skills and knowledge you have gained from your training to contribute towards your workplace and in your communities.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate gave that message to the 192 students who graduated from the Australia Pacific Technical College today.

�You have received training specifically designed to meet the needs of various industries from a quality organization,� he said.

The students completed studies in 18 specialised programs and were honoured at a ceremony which took place at the University of the South Pacific AusAid Lecture Theatre.

A total of 79 women were awarded qualifications during the graduation. To date, around 1265 Fijian women have an Australian qualification through APTC.