Miller says age is no barrier

Update: 6:19PM FORMER decathlete and Olympian Albert Miller challenged children and teenagers present at the Fiji Olympic Order Inductees interviews, that age was not a barrier to sports.
The former sports star who still holds the national record
for decathlon was interviewed infront of youths at FASANOC yesterday.
Albert Miller Snr aged 59 challenged younger generation with
his love for spors.
"I think in today's
age there's a lot of Non Communicable
Diseases and I think it's important to stay active, do something that you love
and sports I may say is what I love," said Miller.
Bank of the South Pacific Communication Officer Salome
Waqaliti interviewed Miller as a lead upt o the Fiji Sports Hall of Fame awards
on March 31st at the Sofitel Resort in Nadi.