+ Enlarge this image Dengue cases are rising and the Ministry of Health is quite concerned. Picture: Supplied

Update: 4:06PM THE number of dengue cases has risen from 143 to 155, says national advisor of communicable diseases Dr Mike Kama.

And 91 of these cases are from the Western Division. There are 32 cases in both the northern and central divisions.

"All in all one can say the dengue numbers are rising and the Ministry is quite concerned about it," he said.

Dr Kama said they were trying to raise public awareness on the preventative measures to control the dengue numbers.