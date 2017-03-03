Fiji PNG club friendly tonight

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:26PM THE Fiji Gold Suva team will play Papua New Guinea champion club Lae City FC in an international club friendly match at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tonight.

The Lae City FC will compete in the 2017 OFC Champions League in New Zealand later this month.

The Nathan Shivam-coached Suva side has three points after playing two matches in the Vodafone Premier League competition this year.

The entry fee for the match is $5 for adults and for the children under the age 12 is free.

The match kicks off at 7.30 pm.