Solos trade officials get Fiji training

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 2:22PM FOUR officials from the Solomon Islands Government have completed capacity building exchange with a number of Fiji agencies handling trade and trade-related issues.

The 10 day Peer Learning on Trade Data for Solomon Islands Trade officials concluded today in Suva.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Fiji, Patterson Oti said trade policy and development needed to be planned, implemented and managed in an integrated way.

�We recognize trade as a tool whereby through sub-regional and the Pacific�s deepened engagement, we may pave way for improved livelihoods and sustainable economic growth,� Mr Oti said.

The 10 day attachment was made possible with funding from the European Union in its support of regional economic integration in the Pacific.








