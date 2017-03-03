Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Captains run in Vegas

ELENOA BASELALA
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 2:20PM OUR national men�s and women's sevens rugby teams had their captain's runs today on the eve of the HSBC World mens and womens sevens rugby series USA leg.

The TFL Fijiana will play at 4.39am tomorrow against Spain or 8.39am Fiji time. Their second match is at 7.24am against Ireland and final match at 9.47am against USA.

The Vodafone national men's sevens rugby team will kick off the men's competition at 12.09pm tomortow against Japan. Their second match is at 3.08pm against Scotland. Their third match will be on Sunday at 9.50am.

Both sides had their finall training sessions at the Kellogg Soccer Complex where they perfected their set pieces and lineouts.

In the next half an hour, both teams will feature in the parade of nations at the famous Fremont Street.

All teams will be at the parade to meet fans and members of the public.

Stay with Fiji Times Online to get the latest on the HSBC USA 7s.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato
  2. Outbreak scare
  3. We have the mix
  4. PM: No shortcuts
  5. $130m airport upgrade nears end
  6. Fund is for 'generations within 99-year lease'
  7. Challenge for FSC
  8. HPV vaccine 'is safe'
  9. $150k facelift for school
  10. Computers to 'access world of knowledge'

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)