Captains run in Vegas

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji team training at the Kellog Zaher Soccer complex in Las Vegas today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:20PM OUR national men�s and women's sevens rugby teams had their captain's runs today on the eve of the HSBC World mens and womens sevens rugby series USA leg.

The TFL Fijiana will play at 4.39am tomorrow against Spain or 8.39am Fiji time. Their second match is at 7.24am against Ireland and final match at 9.47am against USA.

The Vodafone national men's sevens rugby team will kick off the men's competition at 12.09pm tomortow against Japan. Their second match is at 3.08pm against Scotland. Their third match will be on Sunday at 9.50am.

Both sides had their finall training sessions at the Kellogg Soccer Complex where they perfected their set pieces and lineouts.

In the next half an hour, both teams will feature in the parade of nations at the famous Fremont Street.

All teams will be at the parade to meet fans and members of the public.

Stay with Fiji Times Online to get the latest on the HSBC USA 7s.