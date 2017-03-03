Every day counts

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:05PM A MAN who was sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting his wife has had his sentence reduced by 18 days.

Rajnesh Singh filed an appeal and appeared before the Lautoka High Court this week.

His appeal was on the grounds the magistrate erred in law in ordering the sentence of six months to run consecutively to a suspended sentence of six months. His appeal also said the magistrate erred in law when he failed to discount the remand period.

Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said only the second ground had merit as it was unclear whether the magistrate had considered time spent in remand during the sentencing.

The appellant�s sentence now stands at 11 months and 12 days imprisonment.