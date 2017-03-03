Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Every day counts

SHAYAL DEVI
Friday, March 03, 2017

Update: 2:05PM A MAN who was sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting his wife has had his sentence reduced by 18 days.

Rajnesh Singh filed an appeal and appeared before the Lautoka High Court this week.

His appeal was on the grounds the magistrate erred in law in ordering the sentence of six months to run consecutively to a suspended sentence of six months. His appeal also said the magistrate erred in law when he failed to discount the remand period.

Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said only the second ground had merit as it was unclear whether the magistrate had considered time spent in remand during the sentencing.

The appellant�s sentence now stands at 11 months and 12 days imprisonment.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato
  2. Outbreak scare
  3. We have the mix
  4. PM: No shortcuts
  5. $130m airport upgrade nears end
  6. Fund is for 'generations within 99-year lease'
  7. Challenge for FSC
  8. HPV vaccine 'is safe'
  9. $150k facelift for school
  10. Computers to 'access world of knowledge'

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)