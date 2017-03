/ Front page / News

Update: 2:02PM TEN areas in Sigatoka will experience water supply disruptions most of today because of a burst water main.

Sigatoka Town, Tadra Kula, Oloolo, Olosara, Andra, Rakiraki Levu, Malaqereqere, Kulukulu, Lawaqa and Yadua will be affected by the damage.

A statement from the Water Authority of Fiji said supply should be restored at 5pm.

Residents have been advised to use water sparingly.