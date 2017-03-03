Organic certification not available

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya

Update: 2:02PM THE dream to make Fiji the "Organic Capital" of the world may take more time to achieve as the Ministries of Trade and of Agriculture partner to achieve this objective.

Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya told The Fiji Times that Fiji had the potential to become the organic capital of the world.

He said his ministry would work closely with colleagues from the Agriculture sector to achieve organic certification of agricultural products and farms in the country.

Mr Koya said the process would take some times as Fiji did not have an organic certification authority currently.