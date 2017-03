/ Front page / News

Update: 1:52PM GOVERNMENT cannot address the issue of child neglect and abuse effectively on its own and so it needs the assistance of the general public.

Speaking during the North Children´┐Żs Symposium Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the ministry needed a high level commitment from government partners and other stakeholders.

Ms Vuniwaqa said that child abuse and neglect needed to stop.