+ Enlarge this image The body of Pita Baravilala Jnr was found at noon today at the Vunato Creek. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

Update: 1:51PM THE body of toddler Pita Baravilala Jnr has been found.

This was confirmed by Police spokesperson west Wame Bautolu.

He said the body was discovered around midday today at the Vunato creek in Lautoka.

The 2-year-old disappeared last Sunday after allegedly jumping into a drain near his mother's family home at Sandalwood Sreet, Lautoka.

He was last seen bathing in the rain with his six-year-old uncle inside the fenced compound.