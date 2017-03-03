Water taxi grows

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image One of the new vessels that was acquired by Mamanuca Express last week. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

TRANSPORT company Mamanuca Express plans to broaden its operations to the Yasawa Group after expanding its fleet of vessels to eight.

Company director Adnan Mohammed said the company brought in a new vessel on Wednesday and two last week.

"Mamanuca Express has been operating as a water taxi from Denarau Island for the past five years and right now it has eight boats," he said.

"Two new boats were launched last week and this is another one, making it number eight and we have two more big boats coming in by the end of the year.

"This boat is a Gemini II which was imported from New Zealand as we cannot build these boats here," he said.

The new vessel cost the company about $420,000.

He said Mamanuca Express specialised in day trips, charters and transfers to all the high end islands.

"We felt there was a need because there was an increase in tourism and customers from last year so we have got in more boats.

"We have invested in more boats to get more of the market share."

Mr Mohammed said the new vessel had a seating capacity of 10 and could travel in all types of weather.

The company usually completed about 80 trips to island properties weekly, with peak seasons increasing this figure to 100.