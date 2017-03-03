Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

School rebuilds

Shayal Devi
Friday, March 03, 2017

REBUILDING efforts at Yasawa High School has progressed well over the past few months, says school principal Waliki Nasau.

A number of classrooms at the school were damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

Mr Nasau said while the damage they sustained was great, it had not stopped them from continuing with school work.

"We get used to a cyclone every now and then," he said.

"After TC Winston, rebuilding started and we didn't wait for the assistance to come in so we improvised with whatever we had."

Mr Nasau said one week was spent getting temporary facilities ready so classes could continue.

"At the moment, we just have one tent but all classrooms have been repaired and filled up.

"We're using the dining hall for bigger classes and use the tent sometimes for optional classes like biology and chemistry."

Last year, a group of individuals from China and Hong Kong gave $659,000 to assist in the rebuilding of Yasawa High School.








