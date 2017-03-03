Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

Medical grads to plug gap

Mere Naleba
Friday, March 03, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is waiting to receive 200 nurses and 120 doctors who are ready to graduate this year and be registered into the health system.

Health Ministry permanent secretary Phillip Davis made the comment while presenting the ministry's Annual Report 2015 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs earlier this week.

Mr Davis said while constraints on human resources had always been a big challenge, the Band-Aid solution for the ministry was to recruit these nurses and doctors once they graduate from nursing and medical school.

"You can never have enough doctors and nurses. I've worked in four health systems and we never had enough doctors or nurses," he said.

"The Government has committed and we're in the final year of 200 extra nurses per year coming in to the system, which is positive news."

Mr Davis said a contributing factor to shortages of nurses and doctors in hospitals was particularly because of rural to urban drift.

He said the main area of concern for the ministry was ensuring that it strengthened health and medical services in areas identified as densely populated.








