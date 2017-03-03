Plans to grow new private hospital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pacific Specialist Health Care staff Dr Kaleli Nacika with Customer Services Manager Bale Vatubua and Customer Service staff Vikashni Chand at their newly opened health centre in Walu Bay. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

PACIFIC Specialist Healthcare (PSH), a private hospital, is planning to expand its services while being the first in the region to conduct laser surgeries.

This was revealed by PSH chief executive officer Dr Vereniki Raiwalui who said their main vision was to provide innovative healthcare that suited people's needs in terms of accessibility, affordability and providing equitable health services.

"We will be giving our patients the best equipment in laparoscopic surgery, laser surgery, and urology. For instance one of our specialists will be using laser surgery for the first time in the South West Pacific.

"We want to ensure that the quality of the equipment we are getting is of international standards," he said.

Dr Raiwalui said patients could choose to have elective surgeries with beds available for stays at an average period of four to six days.

"So after patients get their surgeries done here, they can also spend a couple of days to recover," he said.